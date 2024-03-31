AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,446 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

