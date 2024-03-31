AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 810,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

