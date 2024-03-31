AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 24,435 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 241.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $89.90. 654,180 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

