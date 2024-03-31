Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 5.3 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

