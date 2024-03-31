Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AIM opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$242.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Aimia has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.10.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

