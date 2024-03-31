Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Aimia Stock Performance
Aimia Company Profile
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
