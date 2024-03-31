Aion Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Aion has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,229.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00112311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

