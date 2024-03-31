Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,728 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Air Lease worth $68,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AL opened at $51.44 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.