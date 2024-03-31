Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in March

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 29th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.1 days.

Airbus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.59. 2,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.73. Airbus has a one year low of $127.76 and a one year high of $187.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.