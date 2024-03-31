Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.