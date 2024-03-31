Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4498 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 396,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,759. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

