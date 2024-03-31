Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48.14 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $48.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00025329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,082,335,863 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

