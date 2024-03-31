Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $72.36. 14,073,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,517,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.