Alliance Wealth Management Group Makes New $805,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.91 and a 200-day moving average of $400.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

