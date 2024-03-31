Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

