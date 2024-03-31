Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Evercore ISI

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

