Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
