Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

