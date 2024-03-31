Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.