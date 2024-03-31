Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IMOM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,600. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 2.26% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

