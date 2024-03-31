AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 14,567 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 224.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

