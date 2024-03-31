AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,358 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 53.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

