AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.54. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

