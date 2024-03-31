AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,027,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $175.46 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

