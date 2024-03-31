AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 52,640 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after acquiring an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

