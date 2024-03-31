AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $498,486,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

