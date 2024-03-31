AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $136.05 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

