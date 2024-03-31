AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kroger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,175,000 after buying an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 23.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 412,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of KR stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

