AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $525.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.