AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $119.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

