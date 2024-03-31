AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CADE opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CADE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group cut Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.05.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

