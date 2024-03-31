AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 178,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

