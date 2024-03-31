AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.