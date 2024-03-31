AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SNX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $116.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

