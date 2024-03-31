AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

