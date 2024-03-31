AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

