AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,552 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

