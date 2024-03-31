AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

