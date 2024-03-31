AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYW opened at $135.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

