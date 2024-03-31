Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

