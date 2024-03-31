América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $22.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after buying an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after buying an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

