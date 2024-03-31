American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

KORP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,072. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.