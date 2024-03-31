American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.