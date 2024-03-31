American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 3rd

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2367 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUSI remained flat at $50.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

Get American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF alerts:

About American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.