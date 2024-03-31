American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Plans Dividend of $0.18

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. 11,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,943,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

