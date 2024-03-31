American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

