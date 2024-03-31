American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) vs. Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) and Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Realty Investors and Daiwa House Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 7.86% 0.49% 0.37% Daiwa House Industry N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa House Industry has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Daiwa House Industry shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Realty Investors and Daiwa House Industry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $50.50 million N/A $3.97 million $0.24 74.67 Daiwa House Industry N/A N/A N/A $3.92 7.59

American Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Daiwa House Industry. Daiwa House Industry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Realty Investors and Daiwa House Industry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa House Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Realty Investors beats Daiwa House Industry on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies. It also offers tenant services, including parking and storage space rental; and sells land and properties. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dallas, Texas. American Realty Investors, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots. The Rental Housing segment develops, constructs, manages, operates, and brokers rental housing. The Condominiums segment develops, sells, and manages condominiums. The Commercial Facilities segment engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of commercial facilities. The Business Facilities segment engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of logistics and manufacturing facilities, medical and nursing care facilities, and other facilities. The Environmental Energy segment engages in the development and construction of renewable energy power plants, renewable energy power generation, and electricity retail business. The company also engages in the tourism golf business; resort hotel business; urban hotel facilities; logistics warehouse rentals; and fitness club, insurance, sports club management, credit card businesses. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

