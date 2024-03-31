Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 4,370,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMLX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 1,878,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,394. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $31.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

