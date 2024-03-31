Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Price Target at $62.80

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

