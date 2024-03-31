Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Target Price at C$18.58

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$12.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.228641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other news, Director Colin Robertson bought 50,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Insiders purchased a total of 61,658 shares of company stock valued at $700,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

