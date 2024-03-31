Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$35.86

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.57.

Several research firms have commented on X. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at C$35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.58. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$26.82 and a 52-week high of C$36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6182065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

