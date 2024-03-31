Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the February 29th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAUKF

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.