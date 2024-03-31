Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the February 29th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.9 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
