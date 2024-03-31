Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 29th total of 578,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 217,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

ANIK traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.40. 83,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,826. The company has a market cap of $377.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

